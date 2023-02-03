Report claims Balogun’s form will test Arteta’s management

Folarin Balogun is taking the Ligue 1 by storm after scoring a hattrick for Reims in his last match for his loan side.

The striker joined the French side on loan for the rest of this season in the summer as there was no space for him to play regularly at the Emirates.

The Gunners added Gabriel Jesus to their squad at the start of the season and Eddie Nketiah was also above Balogun on the pecking order.

This meant he had to leave temporarily and did, which has been a good decision, judging by his performances so far.

His fine form in France means at the start of next season, Arsenal will have three good strikers as options and a report on Express Sport reckons that will be one of the biggest tests of Mikel Arteta’s time managing the Gunners.

The report says he will have to decide if he wants to keep all three and who will be the first choice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best problem a manager wants to have is selecting among players who are extremely good and Mikel Arteta will welcome this dilemma.

However, Balogun might be sent away again for another season so that he can prove he is ready to turn out for a top club like Arsenal.

