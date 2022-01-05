Report claims former Liverpool man is heading to Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Georginio Wijnaldum in this January transfer window.

The Dutchman left Liverpool for PSG in the summer after winning the Premier League and the Champions League with them.

He has struggled to stay relevant in Paris and that could force him to ask for a move away.

Arsenal is now eyeing a January loan move for the former Newcastle man, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims the Gunners want the 31-year-old to move to London this month as a cover for Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey who have both left for AFCON.

Arsenal and their French counterpart are now discussing a temporary transfer until the end of the season claims the same report.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum was one of the finest midfielders in England when he was at Liverpool.

He starred for them in their run to winning the Champions League and the Premier League.

The midfielder would bring a winning mindset and important experience to the Arsenal dressing room.

However, joining as cover for the absent players might suggest he will no longer be a starter when the absent players return and he wouldn’t want that.