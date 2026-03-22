Report claims Kepa set to start Carabao Cup final

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to remain in goal for Arsenal when they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon, despite suggestions that David Raya could be selected. The decision reflects a sense of continuity, with Kepa having featured throughout the competition and played a key role in the club’s progression to this stage.

Arsenal possesses several top players within its squad, and Raya is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the game. However, Kepa has been trusted in this competition from the outset, delivering composed and reliable performances. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and he is now considered one of the important figures in Arsenal’s cup run.

Arteta’s Faith in Kepa

While Raya remains the first choice in the Premier League and Champions League, the stakes of a final have led to speculation that he could be called upon. Nevertheless, consistency appears to have guided the manager’s thinking in this instance. Maintaining selection continuity can often strengthen team cohesion, particularly in knockout competitions.

According to Metro Sport, Mikel Arteta has decided against making a change, instead placing his trust in Kepa. The report indicates that the manager believes the former Chelsea goalkeeper has earned the right to start, having been instrumental in guiding the team to the final. This decision underlines Arteta’s recognition of performance and commitment throughout the tournament.

A Chance to Deliver Silverware

Kepa now has the opportunity to cap his contributions with a decisive performance on one of the biggest stages. Starting in the final would provide him with the platform to secure silverware for the club, despite his role as the second-choice goalkeeper in other competitions.

Arsenal’s priority remains winning the Carabao Cup, and while the temptation to select Raya is understandable, rewarding Kepa’s efforts reinforces the value of squad depth and merit. The final offers him a significant moment to demonstrate his quality and help deliver a long-awaited trophy.