Report claims Rice made his Arsenal decision long ago

While there have been reports linking Declan Rice with a move to Arsenal, it is important to note that the transfer is not yet finalised. Rice recently celebrated winning the Europa Conference League with his current club, West Ham.

The talented midfielder has been highly regarded in European football and has consistently performed well for West Ham. Many anticipate that he will make a move to a bigger club in the upcoming season.

Bayern Munich has also shown interest in Rice and attempted to outbid Arsenal for his services. It is reported that Thomas Tuchel, the former Chelsea coach, personally reached out to Rice to present Bayern Munich as an enticing option. This caused some concern for Arsenal, as Bayern is a very successful club.

However, according to a source mentioned by Ran.de, Rice had already committed to joining Arsenal. This suggests that Rice’s intention is to move to Arsenal and Bayern stood no chance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best midfielders in Europe, so it is not surprising that Bayern wanted to add him to their squad.

We are lucky he wants to play under Mikel Arteta and must act fast to complete the transfer before another suitor hijacks the move.

If that happens, we will have ourselves to blame because he has given us the green light.

