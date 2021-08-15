Report claims serial winner is being targeted to replace Arteta

Antonio Conte has sensationally been linked with a move to Arsenal after the Gunners lost their opening league game of the season against Brentford.

The Bees stung the Gunners to ensure Mikel Arteta’s team starts this season as miserable as much of the last one was.

The Gunners ended the 2020/2021 campaign outside the European places and have splashed the cash to sign the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who both started in the defeat against the Bees.

That defeat has seen pressure mount on Arteta, who will struggle to find a new excuse if his team cannot make an impression this season.

Tuttosport as reported by Sport Witness claims Arteta is already in a precarious position and he could lose his job soon.

The report claims, should he get the sack, the Gunners will move to bring Conte back to the Premier League.

They would replace Arteta with the former Chelsea boss who could help them sign Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now and signing him would be a major statement of intent by them.

To be fair, it is too early to discuss the future of Arteta and he will likely be given a good few more games to prove he can still lead the club.