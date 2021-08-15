Report claims serial winner is being targeted to replace Arteta

Antonio Conte has sensationally been linked with a move to Arsenal after the Gunners lost their opening league game of the season against Brentford.
The Bees stung the Gunners to ensure Mikel Arteta’s team starts this season as miserable as much of the last one was.
The Gunners ended the 2020/2021 campaign outside the European places and have splashed the cash to sign the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who both started in the defeat against the Bees.
That defeat has seen pressure mount on Arteta, who will struggle to find a new excuse if his team cannot make an impression this season.
Tuttosport as reported by Sport Witness claims Arteta is already in a precarious position and he could lose his job soon.
The report claims, should he get the sack, the Gunners will move to bring Conte back to the Premier League.
They would replace Arteta with the former Chelsea boss who could help them sign Lautaro Martinez.
Martinez has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now and signing him would be a major statement of intent by them.
To be fair, it is too early to discuss the future of Arteta and he will likely be given a good few more games to prove he can still lead the club.
Solid move but too late….wasted a whole bunch of time and money on the cheque book rookie.
Conte will require a large budget to fix all the damage, not sure old Stan would appreciate that especially with all the money MA and Edu have wasted.
I never thought that signing Cedric and Mari was being a cheque book manager
More like a club not actually willing to spend
If Arteta is given a few more games, how will Conte get Lautaro Martinez, the window will be closed. Get Conte this week….simple. It’s obvious Arteta will be out soon, so the earlier the better.
Totally agree, there is a small window left , get him out and bring Conte in now before another season of misery, no Europe no hope
I agree now – the jury is in. If Conte is actually interested (find it hard to believe) we should pull the trigger. It’s a complete mess, I don’t believe even someone of his talents couldn’t turn us into a good side this season but at least he could ensure we avoid a catastrophe
Latest news in London right now is that Conte is in London already and he’s says that he want to work with Lacazatte…. but very sorry to Auba… he’s not wanted by Conte
With the Arsenal you never know what to expect.
Bring Zinedine Zidane to the Emirates Stadium 🏟
The earlier the better to get Arteta and Edu out of AFC. They are both clueless about taking Arsenal forward.
Please football gods. Get us a decent manager.
I feel bad for arteta because u am sure he could become a decent manager but omg. How awful are arsenal atm.
Most of my fellow fans are just so sick of seeing mistake after mistake.
I MISS WENGER!!!
so sorry that I was wondering our by the end. But didn’t expect arteta would be our manager
such a ridiculous last comment…if you think, even for a second, we would be competing for things if Wenger were still in charge, then you haven’t a clue
Conte In & wants to work with Laca so does that mean that Auba is off to Barca in exchange for Coutinho?
Ødegaard on another loan?
Martinez would be a great signing if possible.
Like the man but job too big for him and his entourage
Let’s not wait get him out now.
Who is going to make that call though.
We saw last season Lampard Roman not happy sacked him Tuchel in.
What an incredibly stupid story.
The Kroenkes would need to make $500m+ available to buy the players Conte would want. We have just wasted $100m, I cannot see that much money being spent.
Lets be honest with ourselves, not only can we not afford/attract the top players, we certainly cannot afford or attract the top managers.
I see Eddie Howe, or someone similar in our future.
Maybe even worse, we might have an American manager foisted on us – remember the Kroenkes (KSE) own an MLS team. The oxymoronically named Colorado Rapids.
very unlikely this is true, if they mean signing lautaro in THIS window. Because arteta is going nowhere for at least 2-3 months, where i Only see us winning 2-3 games within that time period. Conte would not get along with Arsenal hierarchy either. He’d just be coming out of a situation at Inter where the leadership is appauling and they are breaking up everything that made them successful. Why jump to another disastrous situation?
I also find this hard to believe as well but to be honest, the club might suit him. No one higher up wants to take any responsibility, so he’d have pretty free reign, aside from the funding of course (which is a pretty big deal tbf)
The issue of arteta he’s a very rigid i discover that since.
Then a new era with some hope and every Arsenal lover wants to hear at this desperate time. Arteta is just an amateur that doesn’t know how to play to win a simple game and he is overrated, too.
Bring Conte, who is a proven winner and we then trust “the process” lead by him.
My sense is that Arteta would only feel safe enough to sit Aubamayang and Lacazette if he felt like he had the support of the board. Obviously a few weeks is a long time in football but I don’t see him going anywhere soon. Certainly not before the window closes.
That’s great news, if true. I hope the switch can happen before gw 2. The longer MA stays at the club, the more points he’ll waste.
I’m really afraid of relegation this term with an egotistical rookie at the helm.
If he was brought in now then there would still be time for him to sign 1 or 2 players
If he is brought in later he would need to deal with what we got
MA isn’t working, unfortunately. I wanted him to succeed because that meant Arsenal would suceed. But we need an experienced manager
Too late
The fans from last season who made silly excuses for him and backed him now have to live with that and the fans who didn’t have to as well .. GG the slow thinkers ,probably put our club into the worst position it’s been in for years .
Fan power always wins ,Emery and Wenger will tell you same .
Shame on the idiots who thought better SMFH
Your not a fan of Arteta are you Dan ? 😂😂
If Conte is brought in I will buy home, away and 3rd kit for me and my family 💯.
I want the 3rd kit now but don’t want to send the wrong message to big Stan.
Relax. Arsenal have just played one match and because we did not win, a lot of people are talking about Conte. LOL.
BTW Conte is a big money spending manager, who is likely not interested because of our budget.
Arteta is a JOKE! Sack him immediately.
EDU is a bigger Joke, get him out of the Club fast.
Admin Martin “Antonio Conte has sensationally been linked with a move to Arsenal” – where do you have the proof of this sensational rubbish?
Tuttosport 🙂
Arteta will still be Arsenal’s coach, come next season. He will only probably be sacked if Arsenal were to place lower than 8th at the end of the season.
I don’t know why people are saying Conte will need a huge bulk of money at arsenal, Conte is a very good coach and no nonsense manager that will not take nonsense from our owner or Edu. This is a manager who built a solid team at Juventus, while at Chelsea he bought few to win league, At Inter he also bought few players, he is a manager that always bring out the best from any squad he inherited, look at chelsea, inter. He can bring out the best from this squad, Arteta is not a good manager, that cannot bring out the best from his squad. Infact if Conte take over this squad and add an attacking midfielder, this team will perform. And then he will now add some few players he want as well.
Conte left inter because they want to sell all their best player, that could make them compete more in champions league as well. Arsenal needs an experience coach like Conte, Arsenal don’t need Howe or Zidane. Arteta don’t know what he want, if truly Arteta knows his priority is an attacking midfielder, he will not go and spend £50m on Ben white first, likewise you know Xhaka not good enough but still went ahead to give him new contract likewise no backup for Thomas.
First Arteta needs to go, then no nonsense conte to come in.
1. Conte supposedly left Inter because they wouldn’t buy him the players he wanted. Yes, he’d demand a transfer kitty.
2. Why do people not remember that Arsenal had the second-best record in the league over the last 2/3 of last season? Second only to Man City, ahead of United and Chelsea. This counts. It shows the club going in the right direction, with Odegaard in the side.
3. I’m feeling downhearted, too, especially after last Friday. I’ve always liked Conte and would welcome him.
4. But I also think fans are not taking account of all the facts, and Arteta has done a better job than people think. The only thing I have doubts about is the style of play being unattractively defensive. But this is how to get more points than you have talent.