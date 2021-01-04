Report claims that Arsenal is ready to send outcast to Italy

La Nazione via Inside Futbol says that Arsenal is ready to withdraw Lucas Torreira from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid and send him to Fiorentina this month.

The Uruguayan lost his first-team place at Arsenal following the arrival of Mikel Arteta at the club.

He wanted to play more often and moved to Madrid in the last transfer window, despite interest from the likes of Torino.

The Spaniards eventually lost Thomas Partey to Arsenal, a transfer that should have opened up more opportunities for Torreira to play.

But that hasn’t been the case, as he has played just 32 minutes in the Champions League and 200 minutes across 6 La Liga games.

The report says that several Italian teams wanted him in the summer and Fiorentina has maintained contact over a move.

The Gunners are prepared to admit that his time in Spain hasn’t gone to plan and he might need to move again.

La Viola is looking to add some new players to their team in this second half of the season, and they consider Torreira one player that can impact their campaign in the next six months.

Arsenal is open to permanently selling him, but the Italians might not be looking for a permanent deal this month.