Report claims that Arsenal is set to miss out on big target

A Report on Eurosport about the future of Dominik Szoboszlai isn’t one that Arsenal fans will want to hear.

The Hungarian has emerged as a target for the Gunners in recent weeks after the London side identified a creative midfielder as one role that they would like to strengthen.

With Mesut Ozil now sidelined, Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos have been the two players that the Gunners have had to rely on for creativity.

Ceballos hasn’t been as good as he was in his first spell and the lack of a creative presence in their midfield is costing Arsenal.

The club is now looking to address it, and after missing out on Houssem Aouar, Szoboszlai has emerged as a target for them.

However, their pursuit is set to end in disappointment because the report claims that the midfielder is now set to join RB Salzburg’s sister club, RB Leipzig.

With a release clause of around £22.5million, he would have been a cheaper alternative to Aouar.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have also been linked with a move for him, but it is now likely that he will be playing his club football in the Bundesliga next year.

Until the transfer has been announced as done, Arsenal might still try to steal him from the Germans if he would be willing to move to London instead.