Report claims that Arsenal still keen on highly regarded Serie A youngster

Arsenal has been linked with a move for AS Roma youngster, Justin Kluivert according to a recent report from Italy via Corriere Dello Sport as cited in the Sun.

The winger looks unsettled in the Italian capital and he may look to leave them in the summer so that he can rebuild his career elsewhere.

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of the former Ajax man and they had wanted to include him in the deal that would take Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Romans permanently.

Mkhitaryan has enjoyed a fine season in the Italian side and he looks likely to remain with them on a permanent basis as he has no future at the Emirates.

Both clubs have, however, been unable to reach an agreement over a swap deal and Sun Sports is claiming that the Gunners will pursue a deal for Kluivert regardless of the Mkhitaryan situation.

Kluivert has struggled since he moved to Rome. However, he is just 21 and Arteta may feel that he can still develop the son of Dutch legend, Patrick Kluivert, to reach his obvious potential.

Should he join, he would increase the number of wingers that Arsenal has and give the club their much-needed squad depth as they look to compete for trophies next season.