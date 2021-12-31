Report claims that Aubameyang has been offered to Spanish clubs

Arsenal is offering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to clubs around Europe as the striker remains outside the first-team picture at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta banished him from the squad after he broke club rules.

He is the highest earner at the Emirates and could leave for nothing in 18 months.

Arsenal wants to add new attackers to their squad in the summer and would need to offload his huge wages to accommodate a new acquisition.

Todofichajes says the Gunners are now offering him to Barcelona and Real Madrid next month.

They hope either of the Spanish sides can take him off their wage bill.

The report adds he can leave the Emirates for just 15m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to see Auba becoming an important player at Arsenal again, considering how the Gunners have treated the likes of Mesut Ozil in the past.

As the club shines without his input, we don’t need the former Borussia Dortmund striker, at least for now.

It would be great if we can offload him as soon as next month, but we need an alternative plan in case he cannot find a new home before the transfer window shuts.