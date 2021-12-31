Report claims that Aubameyang has been offered to Spanish clubs

Arsenal is offering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to clubs around Europe as the striker remains outside the first-team picture at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta banished him from the squad after he broke club rules.
He is the highest earner at the Emirates and could leave for nothing in 18 months.
Arsenal wants to add new attackers to their squad in the summer and would need to offload his huge wages to accommodate a new acquisition.
Todofichajes says the Gunners are now offering him to Barcelona and Real Madrid next month.
They hope either of the Spanish sides can take him off their wage bill.
The report adds he can leave the Emirates for just 15m euros.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is hard to see Auba becoming an important player at Arsenal again, considering how the Gunners have treated the likes of Mesut Ozil in the past.
As the club shines without his input, we don’t need the former Borussia Dortmund striker, at least for now.
It would be great if we can offload him as soon as next month, but we need an alternative plan in case he cannot find a new home before the transfer window shuts.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta has got to be one of the most ruthless managers I have ever cole across.
Wow.
Ferguson wasn’t a pussycat!
Nothing will happen they cannot afford his wages
I wonder what my future life would be if my wife found out I was planning a divorce in the hope of finding a younger and hotter babe?
No wonder we don’t make money reselling players, wow.
Step 1. Air dirty laundry to the public
Step 2. Broadcast to world player not wanted at club.
Step 3. Watch as valuation plummets.
Only at Arsenal do these people keep their jobs in management. One hand destroys valuation while the other digs into someone else’s wallet.
FFS, can’t continue to run the business side in this manor. Contracts run down, loan players until value disappears, implying to the world players aren’t needed.
How many millions lost with these decisions? Sanchez, Mhki, Ramsey, Guendouzi, Laca, Nketiah, now Auba. Who knows about Saliba, whether he will fall into this list?
I thought Kronke prioritized profit, wow. He has had to have losses in the hundreds of millions.
1.Club devaluation compared 5 years ago.
2. No CL in what, 3 years now?
3. Contracts run down
4. Player devaluation
5. Selling assets for losses
Business side needs rebuilding as much as the playing side of Arsenal.
Yet some will blame these current problems on Gazidis, Emery, and you guessed it, Wenger.
Amazing that Wenger has been gone for nearly 5 years, but a few will find a way to blame him. Sure he made mistakes, but not these we now face.