Report claims that Chelsea are ahead of Arsenal in Bernardeschi race

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all in a race to land out of favour Juventus midfielder, Federico Bernardeschi.

The midfielder is struggling to get playing time under Maurizio Sarri despite being one of the most trusted members of the team under their former manager.

He has played less than ten league games this season and he reportedly wants to see if his situation changes when the Serie A resumes.

If he continues to be marginalised by Sarri when football returns, the midfielder will look for a summer move away, and his preference is the Premier League.

This development has drawn the attention of top Premier League teams looking to add some quality and experience to their team.

A new report from Italy via ESPN is claiming that Chelsea is leading Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign the midfielder.

The report claims that Frank Lampard is looking for top talents to add to his Chelsea side and he hopes to land the Italian.

Mikel Arteta is also looking to add some more quality to his Arsenal team in the summer, and the Spaniard would be keen to get a player of Bernardeschi’s quality through the door.