Report claims William Saliba has signed a new four-year deal

Arsenal has successfully completed its first significant move of the summer by securing William Saliba’s signature on a new four-year contract.

The French defender has been engaged in negotiations with Arsenal over a new deal following an impressive season with the club.

Initially, it appeared that Saliba would leave Arsenal after rejecting an initial contract offer, which reportedly surprised the Gunners with his demands.

Given Saliba’s strong performances for Arsenal throughout the past season, fans were concerned when the two parties struggled to reach an agreement.

Paris Saint-Germain had expressed interest in the former loanee from Nice and had hoped that talks between Saliba and Arsenal would not be successful.

However, according to The Athletic, a breakthrough has been reached in the negotiations, and Saliba has agreed to extend his contract for an additional four seasons. An official announcement is expected to be made in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the best pieces of news we could have gotten today because Saliba is a player we all want the club to keep.

The defender will be an important player for us next season, as was the case in the last campaign.

