Report – Crystal Palace reignites their interest in Arsenal star

Eddie Nketiah’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain, but staying at the club is still a possibility, as several interested clubs have yet to secure his signature.

Olympique Marseille and Nottingham Forest came close to signing the striker, but with just days left before the transfer window closes, Nketiah remains an Arsenal player, and a new suitor has emerged.

Crystal Palace, who had shown strong interest earlier in the summer, are now monitoring the situation again.

The Eagles are planning some late transfer moves, and signing a new striker is among their priorities.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Palace has reignited its interest in Nketiah as it seeks to bolster its attacking options.

Arsenal is open to offloading the Englishman in the final days of the transfer window, but they are not in a rush and expect their asking price to be met.

If Palace is serious about signing him, they will need to meet those demands, with negotiations likely to intensify in the coming days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Selling Nketiah before this transfer window closes would be a good way to end the summer, and hopefully, that will happen.

