Report details the three options Bellerin has to leave the club

Hector Bellerin remains on Arsenal’s books despite his desire to leave the club.

The Spaniard has been out of favour at the Emirates for the last two seasons.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis and he remains keen to return to the Seville club.

However, the Spaniards are struggling to fund the transfer and Arsenal is waiting for a serious suitor to bid for him.

The Gunners have made a brilliant start to this campaign without him in their plans and they are not intending to reintegrate him into the group.

This means his best option is to leave the club, but how can he secure a transfer away?

A report on Estadio Deportivo reveals he has three options to leave the Emirates.

The first remains a move back to Betis, and the Spanish club could secure a late agreement with Arsenal to sign him.

His second option is waiting for Barcelona, but the Catalans are also not pushing hard enough to add him to their squad.

Thirdly, the report says he could still terminate his Gunners deal. This will allow him to join his preferred suitor for free.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin has been with us for over a decade and now is probably the best time to end the relationship.

The full-back served us well, and we have signed better players in his position. As a parting gift, we could allow him to leave for free.

