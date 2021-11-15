Report details what Arteta needs to avoid as Arsenal returns to form

Mikel Arteta has been warned to watch out for burnout of his key players as Arsenal continued to perform admirably well over the last few weeks.

The Gunners have become one of the in-form teams in the Premier League in the last few fixtures and they could break inside the top four if they beat Liverpool after this international break.

Although the club splashed the cash on top players in the last transfer window, Emile Smith Rowe has been at the centre of the revival happening at the Emirates.

The midfielder has been playing on a regular basis and now starts ahead of Martin Odegaard.

The Englishman, alongside Bukayo Saka, is becoming the key men in this Arsenal team and The Daily Mail says the threat of burnout is real and Arteta needs to watch against it.

They write: “Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the country and been rewarded with a senior England call-up as a result.

“Likewise, Bukayo Saka continues to blaze a trail for the Gunners and even the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who had a rather public spat with the club in summer, has been reintegrated into the squad and is picking up Man of the Match awards.

“This is all fine and well, but Arteta will be acutely aware that is it merely early days and that the tide can still turn rapidly.

“Going forward, at the very top of his wish-list will be the health and form of his prized starlets.

“They are driving the Gunners to good places right now, but it is on Arteta to use them wisely and avoid the looming threat of potential burnout, particularly with a jammed festive period on the horizon.”

Saka and Smith Rowe are still young, but that doesn’t mean they can play every game in a single season.

Arteta has to find a way to rest at least one of them from time to time to keep them fresh and reduce the risk of any kind of injury.