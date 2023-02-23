Report – England could lose Arsenal star to the USA

Folarin Balogun is at the centre of an international tug-of-war between England and the United States of America, with the striker also eligible to play for Nigeria.

Before now, not much has been discussed about where his international future lies, but as he scores almost every weekend for Reims in Ligue 1, it seems only a matter of time before the Arsenal loanee starts playing for a national team.

Balogun has played for the youth teams of England and the USA but can choose either side to represent in senior men’s football.

Former USA international Eric Wynalda has now urged his country to get the Arsenal man and believes the striker could be their new poster boy.

He said via The Sun: “If we get Folarin Balogun him we solve a lot of problems.

“I’m impressed with everything about him. The power that he has, the timing of his runs.

“We have to appeal to his ego which is the reality of this. We should let him know that he will be a star.

“An absolute star at a World Cup, in his own country as he was born in New York.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Folarin will have to decide on his international future sooner or later and as he continues to shine in France, all three nations he can play for will intensify their efforts to add him to their squad soon.

However, the youngster should focus more on sorting out his permanent home at the club level before thinking about which country he would represent.

