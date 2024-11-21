Report – Euro giant targets out of favour Arsenal defender

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Arsenal career appears to be at a crossroads as reports suggest the Ukrainian could leave the Emirates soon. Signed to replace Kieran Tierney, Zinchenko was brought in primarily for his ability to operate as an inverted fullback, a style crucial to Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup. However, injuries have plagued his time at the club, limiting his availability and opening the door for other players to step up in his absence.

Since his arrival, Zinchenko has struggled to maintain consistent fitness, which has forced Arsenal to seek alternative solutions for his position. The emergence of reliable options in his role has made the Gunners less dependent on the former Manchester City player, and this has not gone unnoticed by other clubs. According to Fichajes, Inter Milan is keen to secure Zinchenko’s services, viewing him as an excellent fit for their tactical setup.

Inter’s interest in Zinchenko is reportedly part of a broader scouting effort at Arsenal, with the Italian giants also linked to Jakub Kiwior. The report suggests that Inter is prepared to make a strong push for Zinchenko, believing his technical ability and versatility could significantly bolster their squad. Given Inter’s ambitions in Serie A and Europe, a move to the San Siro could appeal to the Ukrainian.

From Arsenal’s perspective, selling Zinchenko could make sense if Inter offers a substantial fee. While Zinchenko’s skill set adds value when he is fit, Arsenal has demonstrated their capacity to thrive without him, thanks to the depth in their squad. Players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, along with new additions capable of covering the left-back role, have ensured the team remains competitive.

Zinchenko’s future at Arsenal may depend on how highly Arteta values his contributions beyond the pitch and whether Inter’s offer aligns with Arsenal’s financial and squad-building plans. For now, his role at the Emirates seems increasingly uncertain.

