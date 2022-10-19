Report – European clubs looking at making a move for Arsenal chief

Arsenal’s Edu Gaspar is hot property now after helping Mikel Arteta to secure the signature of some key players.

The Gunners are at the top of the league table and things have been improving since he has been in charge of the club’s recruitment.

With his help, Arteta has offloaded some deadwood he inherited at the Emirates and replaced them with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard, among others.

Arsenal could win the league this season or at least one trophy and Edu will get some of the credit for that achievement.

As he continues to deliver at the Emirates, other European clubs are eyeing him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, in a boost to the Gunners, the transfer insider reveals the former player is focused on helping the Gunners return to the glory days.

He tweeted: “More than two European clubs are showing interest in Arsenal director Edu as he’s doing a huge job – it’s true that his name has been discussed internally.

“Edu’s only 100% focused on the Arsenal project & club sees him as a key figure.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Edu has done a fantastic job at Arsenal and it is not a surprise that other clubs will want to make him one of their employees.

But he would take a gamble to leave, considering that he is doing a good job here and the fans and the club’s owners appreciate him.

