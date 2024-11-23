Viktor Gyokeres has turned down a move to Arsenal as the Gunners increased their interest in the striker from Sporting Club. Gyokeres, who has been in sensational form for both club and country, has attracted the attention of top clubs all over Europe due to his impressive performances. Last season was his first with Sporting Club, where he quickly proved his worth, but many were sceptical, believing he could be a one-season wonder. However, this season, Gyokeres has continued to shine, and it is clear he is no flash-in-the-pan. He is now on track to break the record for goals scored in a single season across all competitions, further cementing his status as one of the hottest frontmen in world football right now.

Despite his remarkable form, Arsenal’s approach to sign Gyokeres in the January transfer window has been rejected. According to a report by Fichajes, the Swedish forward is focused on helping Sporting Club achieve their goals for the rest of the season and is not considering a move away at this moment. This decision likely means that Arsenal will need to wait until the summer to make another attempt at signing the striker, though they face stiff competition from other top clubs that will undoubtedly be in the race for his signature.

Given Gyokeres’ stellar performances, the Gunners may struggle to win the race for his signature if they do not act quickly. His decision to remain with Sporting for now indicates he is not yet ready to make a move, but Arsenal may still have a chance to convince him to join in the summer. With his value only rising, it would be wise for the Gunners to keep an eye on his situation in the coming months.