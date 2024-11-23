Report – European goal machine rejects Arsenal’s approach

Viktor Gyokeres has turned down a move to Arsenal as the Gunners increased their interest in the striker from Sporting Club. Gyokeres, who has been in sensational form for both club and country, has attracted the attention of top clubs all over Europe due to his impressive performances. Last season was his first with Sporting Club, where he quickly proved his worth, but many were sceptical, believing he could be a one-season wonder. However, this season, Gyokeres has continued to shine, and it is clear he is no flash-in-the-pan. He is now on track to break the record for goals scored in a single season across all competitions, further cementing his status as one of the hottest frontmen in world football right now.
Despite his remarkable form, Arsenal’s approach to sign Gyokeres in the January transfer window has been rejected. According to a report by Fichajes, the Swedish forward is focused on helping Sporting Club achieve their goals for the rest of the season and is not considering a move away at this moment. This decision likely means that Arsenal will need to wait until the summer to make another attempt at signing the striker, though they face stiff competition from other top clubs that will undoubtedly be in the race for his signature.
Given Gyokeres’ stellar performances, the Gunners may struggle to win the race for his signature if they do not act quickly. His decision to remain with Sporting for now indicates he is not yet ready to make a move, but Arsenal may still have a chance to convince him to join in the summer. With his value only rising, it would be wise for the Gunners to keep an eye on his situation in the coming months.
I have a feeling he will end up at the likes of Real Madrid, PSG etc.
Although if he really wanted to test himself, the true test would be to come to the Prem (and hopefully Arsenal), to see what kind of competition he could be to Haaland.
Nobody really expected him to come to Arsenal. As usual it was pie in the sky speculation and wishful thinking.. Nothing lost, nothing gained.
Bytheway, have Arsenal appointed a new Sporting Director to replace Edu Gasper, who has summarily left his role as the club’s SD?
On Arsenal signing of Viktor Gyokeres in next Jan transfer window. I strongly think that Gyokeres could prefer to join Man Utd over Arsenal because of Ammonia’s influence if the Red Devils came calling for him.
So therefore, I will advice Arteta to have a plan B and C striker’s signing next month. And moreso importantly if the team proved to be needing a new striker boost signing. After at the halfway mark of the season campaign.
But if Karl Gaver2 and Gabriel Jesus do lead the Arsenal’s offense successfully in the centreforward position that keep us firmly in the Epl title win race and that of the Ucl this season. And the Gunners beat Sporting CP at away next week to prove that Arsenal can beat Sporting with their Gyokeres playing for them.
Arsenal haven’t appointed a new Sporting Director yet. There guess that there are a few candidates who appear to fit the bill (experience etc), but I’m not sure many/any will be available until the summer. We’ll see.
I doubt Arsenal will be able to buy a quality striker in the January window (even less so if there’s no Sporting Director in place by then) as clubs are going to be very unlikely to sell their best players mid-season, particularly strikers.
You’ve more hope than I have that Jesus will be able to do the job until/unless Arsenal sign another striker. One goal since January 2024 doesn’t fill me with confidence.
Hopefully, Manu will miss out on a European place so we can look more attractive if we are in the UCL. The same goes for Che if they don’t make the top four. I wish someone at Arsenal had shown some foresight by rating this guy as our top target because he does look like he’d be a killer in front of goal in the PL and maybe even rival Salah Haaland