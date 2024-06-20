Report – Everton prepared to sacrifice top Arsenal target

Arsenal is looking to sign Amadou Onana as the Belgian proves to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League while playing for Everton.

Onana has been in superb form since he moved to Everton, which explains why he is a starter for the Belgium national team.

Arsenal has followed him over the last few campaigns, with reports claiming Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the midfielder.

The Spanish gaffer would be delighted to add him to his group this summer, especially after losing Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey potentially leaving as well.

Everton has some financial problems that might force them to sacrifice one of their top talents and their former director Keith Wyness says Onana is likely to be sold to keep others.

He tells Football Insider:

“Onana is one who I think will go. I believe from my sources there is interest from Arsenal, and that’s something which could materialise.

“He’s exactly the kind of player Arteta likes, and I’ve heard certainly that negotiations are ongoing.

“We’d all like to keep Branthwaite. The way Man United and Ratcliffe have handled that negotiation has been very poor.

“As for Everton, the point is that everything we do is managed for the long-term, and the age of the squad is at the core of that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and he will fit into our team.

If we have the funds and the price is right, then we should complete the transfer this summer.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…