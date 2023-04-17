Report – Everton wants to sign in-form Arsenal star

Arsenal could sell Folarin Balogun to a Premier League club as sides in the English top-flight begin to line up for his signature.

The striker is doing well in France, where he has scored in double figures for Reims.

The Ligue 1 side signed him on loan in the summer and has enjoyed having him in their squad.

Balogun now faces an important summer, but it seems very likely that he will leave Arsenal.

Having shone abroad, he represents a risk for English sides, yet Football Insider reports Everton has an interest in his signature.

The Toffees are not the only club that wants to add him to their squad, with Brentford and Wolves also paying attention to his career development.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is now a player we cannot keep unless we make him a regular and it is understandable why everyone wants to add him to their group.

His fine season in France does not guarantee that he will be good enough for our team, and we should look for the best price to sell him.

The interest of several Premier League clubs means the youngster will fetch us some good money if we do offload him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids