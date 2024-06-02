Report: Fabrizio Romano denies Arsenal are set on Sesko but doesn’t rule out Osimhen

We all know that Mikel Arteta prefers to get his transfer deals done early in the transfer window to help new arrivals to settle into the squad in pre-season, and a lot of headlines yesterday implied that he was wasting no time gby going straight into a bid for Benjamin Sesko, but today those headlines have been backtracked by all and sundry.

And our favourite transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has clarified the striker situation for Arsenal fans by telling us that there is nothing at all concrete to go on just yet. He told Caughtoffside: “As I’ve previously reported, Chelsea are not working on a deal for Victor Osimhen this summer, and there will be no swap deal with Napoli involving Romelu Lukaku. We’re now seeing Arsenal linked with Osimhen again and this has understandably got a lot of fans talking,”

“However, on Arsenal, every day we have a new striker close in the media – one day it’s Brian Brobbey, one day Benjamin Sesko, one day Alexander Isak, one day Osimhen, The truth is that they are still assessing options internally, so we have to let them work and then we’ll see. I’ll keep you posted as soon as something concrete happens.”

Personally I am still sure that Arteta will want quick deals, but the fact is that very rarely do any big deals get announced early in a Euros summer, as most top players will be concentrating on doing well for their countries ahead of worrying about transfers and contracts.

But, for me, I’m happy to carry on dreaming about Isak or Osimhen for the time being!

