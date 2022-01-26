Report – Former Liverpool man fancies playing for Arsenal

Former Liverpool man, Georginio Wijnaldum would love to play for Arsenal, according to a report.

The Dutchman thrived at Liverpool when he played in the Premier League, but he hasn’t enjoyed his time in France with PSG.

He is in a squad that boasts of top players from different continents and has struggled to settle.

Sky Sports says he would be happy to return to the Premier League. Although he cannot publicly state it, he also loves how Arsenal plays and would jump at the chance to play for Mikel Arteta.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our squad needs more experienced players and Wijnaldum will fit that role considering that he has been a model professional for most of his career.

Arsenal has the likes of Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey in their squad.

These players should lead the way for the youngsters, but they are either getting sent off for poor tackles or have an off-field life that isn’t exemplary.

With Wijnaldum in that dressing room, his experience might help lead the younger players.

He could also bring that winning edge that we have been missing in our bid to win more trophies.

