Report – Former Liverpool man fancies playing for Arsenal

Former Liverpool man, Georginio Wijnaldum would love to play for Arsenal, according to a report.
The Dutchman thrived at Liverpool when he played in the Premier League, but he hasn’t enjoyed his time in France with PSG.
He is in a squad that boasts of top players from different continents and has struggled to settle.
Sky Sports says he would be happy to return to the Premier League. Although he cannot publicly state it, he also loves how Arsenal plays and would jump at the chance to play for Mikel Arteta.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our squad needs more experienced players and Wijnaldum will fit that role considering that he has been a model professional for most of his career.
Arsenal has the likes of Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey in their squad.
These players should lead the way for the youngsters, but they are either getting sent off for poor tackles or have an off-field life that isn’t exemplary.
With Wijnaldum in that dressing room, his experience might help lead the younger players.
He could also bring that winning edge that we have been missing in our bid to win more trophies.
The same question remains as always….if Xhaka stays do you see MA benching him for Wijnaldum?
I would love to say yes but i can only base my opinion of what we’ve seen for years, and that shows no evidence of this happening.
Another over the hill player winding down now looking for a comfortable retirement club.
Willian mark 2.
Just no.
Disagree. Think it’s unfair to tar every senior player with the Willian brush. From where I sit, Winjaldum loan would help now and not mortgage the future. I’d be concerned if it was a big money transfer and a long term contract.
Why looking for loan deals while the midfield is empty?Xhaka is a cost Lokonga lack Epl experience ,just buy Dominic Calvet Lewin and Reneto Sanchez. Bring back Saliba,Guendouzi and Torreira.