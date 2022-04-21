Report – French club has made contact with Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette was on the bench and watched as Eddie Nketiah put Chelsea to the sword in Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge last night.

Mikel Arteta benched the Frenchman days after he had spoken about his future and said he was speaking to other clubs.

Nketiah’s performance could mean the former Lyon man will not start a game for Arsenal again, and this might be his last season at the club.

Fichajes.net claims one of his suitors is becoming serious about adding him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

The report claims Lyon has contacted the striker over a return to the club as a free agent at the end of his Arsenal deal.

He was formed at the Ligue 1 side and left them to move to Arsenal in 2017. A return there will help him become the key man in a European club again, and the Gunners will wish him the best of luck.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has never been a prolific goal scorer at the Emirates, and there is almost no need to keep him in the club.

He is great at holding the ball up and letting other players in, but strikers are paid to score goals, and he will never score enough goals to help Arsenal achieve their objectives.

VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…