Report – French club puts Arsenal target up for sale

Arsenal has been put on alert as Lyon prepares to cash in on their long-term target, Moussa Dembele.

The striker has been on the radar of the Gunners for a while as he looks to join a big club.

Mikel Arteta has done a good job in making the current Arsenal team top of the Premier League table.

But it is just three games into the season and there is so much more to play for.

The best way to keep performing well is to bolster your squad with the right players and have the best men available in your corner.

This means Arsenal might need more signings and Dembele is a proven goal scorer.

In a boost to their chance of signing him, a report on Express Sports reveals Lyon is now open to cashing in on him in this transfer window.

Dembele is an experienced striker, but we have just handed a new contract to Eddie Nketiah.

The Englishman showed signs of improvement last season, and that is why we gave him a new deal.

We need to give him the chance to play, and it makes little sense to bring additional competition for him on.

