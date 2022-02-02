Report – French club rejects the chance to sign Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere has continued to train with Arsenal as he searches for his next club.

Reports coming from Arsenal’s training is that he remains in top shape and has been involved in most of the drills.

This suggests that the former West Ham man is keeping himself in a condition to earn a return to football.

He could have done that in the last transfer window and he tried his best to achieve that.

L’Equipe via Sun Sports claims the midfielder was offered to French champions, Lille.

He was so keen on the move that he offered to take a trial to convince them before signing a contract.

However, they turned down the chance to add him to their struggling squad.

That is now one more door closed for the former Bolton loanee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It must be very hard to be Wilshere right now, considering that he has openly declared his readiness to return to football.

He has also looked in good shape because that is the only reason he would keep training with Arsenal.

However, the best we can do is to continue giving him the opportunity to train at a top club.

Hopefully, another team would hand him a chance to return to football again soon.