Report – French giants still looking to sign Arsenal star

Paris United is reporting that PSG is still very much in the running for Arsenal defender, Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard has emerged as a target for the French champions and Champions League finalists this summer.

He has been one of Arsenal’s most important players for years, but after recovering from a long-term injury last season, he has hardly been at his brilliant best.

Nevertheless, the Frenchmen are looking at signing him.

The report claims that PSG needs a new right-back after they allowed Thomas Meunier to join Borussia Dortmund.

That position has been a problem spot for them and they conceded the winner in the Champions League final from that side of the pitch.

The report analysed the Spaniard and claimed that while he is a flyer when his team is on the attack, he struggles to do well at the back.

However, that will not be such a big deal because PSG generally dominates the play.

It then adds that a bid of around 30 million euros might be enough to tempt Arsenal into selling him.

Bellerin is one of the oldest and important members of the current Arsenal side, but the Gunners have signed Cedric Soares to act as a backup for him and they might be tempted to sell if a big-money offer arrives.