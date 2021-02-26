Report – French giants want Arsenal attacker

Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a transfer target for AS Monaco as he nears the end of his current Arsenal deal.

The Frenchman has been one of the leading attackers in the team since he has been with them and he would want to remain at the Emirates.

However, with a year left on his current deal, the club is yet to open talks with him over a new one.

Mirror Football claims Monaco is now considering a move for him as they continue their ascent towards the top of the Ligue1 table.

After missing out on European football for the last two years, the municipality side is back in contention.

They are currently 4th on the league table and have just a few points less than the teams above them.

Lacazette is considered the second top striker at Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, he has competition for a place from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

He has scored 10 times for the Gunners this season. If they decide that they want to give chances to their youngsters, then they might sell him.

Arsenal needs all the cash they can get right now, so losing Lacazette for free is simply unacceptable.