Report – Fulham getting closer to signing Arsenal outcast

Fulham is continuing talks with Arsenal over the signing of Cedric Soares as the full-back remains largely out of the first-team plans at the Emirates.

The Cottagers need new men and Marco Silva wants to work with Soares, which has made them approach Arsenal to get the deal sorted.

The Londoners added Bernd Leno to their squad in the summer from Arsenal and now want to add Soares to their group.

The transfer has been held up by Soares’ salary because he doesn’t seem keen to take a cut to his current Arsenal earnings to make a move.

Standard Sport reveals Fulham is continuing talks with Arsenal and the player, hopeful they will find an agreement this week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares has been on the fringes for much of this term and should be eager to leave the Emirates for a place he can play more often.

However, we cannot force him out. He will only make a move if the Portuguese star can reach an agreement with Fulham over personal terms.

For now, we will focus on fielding the players above him on the pecking and hope he gets the message and leaves before this transfer window closes.

