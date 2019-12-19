Report – high number of Arsenal players want to leave the club

More than half of current Arsenal players want to leave the club.

Arsenal has had a disastrous season until now and their problems don’t look like ending any time soon.

The Gunners have been without a permanent manager since they fired Unai Emery, yet things haven’t gotten better.

Interim boss, Freddie Ljungberg has won just one of his five games in charge.

The club is reportedly close to making former player Mikel Arteta their next permanent manager, but the Spaniard may have to bring in his players.

A report from The Independent claims that over half of the Gunners’ current players are looking to leave the club.

The report claims that the list is headed by Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka who have both been struggling for playing times this season. Apparently, there are several sources saying it is a feeling spreading among “half the squad”.

The same report also claims that club top scorer, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has already decided to leave the Emirates.

Arteta will have to be backed significantly in the next transfer window if they lose these key players.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top scorer since he joined the Gunners and the Gabonese attacker has scored most of Arsenal’s league goals this season.

Lacazette has been on the bench for much of this season and Ljungberg can’t seem to pair him with Aubameyang.

Xhaka fell out with the club fans earlier in the season and remains close to the exit door.