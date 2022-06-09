Report – High quality attacker turns down Arsenal

Paulo Dybala has turned down Arsenal’s approach for his signature as the Argentinian become serious about joining another club.

He leaves Juventus officially at the end of this month, and he can start negotiating with a new club now.

The former Palermo man is one of the finest attackers in the world, so Arsenal’s interest is not a surprise.

But Mikel Arteta’s side always had their work cut out, considering that the best clubs on the European continent are also interested in a move for him.

They didn’t allow that to discourage them and had been hopeful, he would choose a move to the Emirates in this transfer window.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims he has now told the Gunners “no”, and he looks very likely to remain in Italy with Inter Milan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Making a move for Dybala is one of the most ambitious steps we could have taken, and there was always a probability that it might not work out.

He has now rejected our approach, but it shows this club will not allow a lack of Champions League football to stop them from chasing after its best targets.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section