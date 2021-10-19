Report highlights one of the biggest issues at Arsenal right now

The Daily Mail’s Jack Bezants says Arsenal’s young team still has a lot to learn after struggling in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Arsenal lost their early lead to go 2-1 down in the match before Alexandre Lacazette scored a late leveller to help them share the spoils against Patrick Vieira’s energetic Palace side.

The draw means Arsenal is without a defeat in their last five Premier League games.

Although they have drawn the last two, it shows good progress compared with their horrific start to this campaign.

Bezants praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his performance in the game, with the striker pressing very high from the front and leading others by example.

He also singled out Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe for praise but says Albert Sambi Lokonga was poor and his performance shows why this Arsenal team simply has to grow up and it has to do that fast.

Bezants writes on his “10 things we learned” column:

“Arsenal were second best for most of the evening against Crystal Palace, but eventually had the fighting spirit to snatch a 2-2 draw.

“Mikel Arteta’s side are now five matches unbeaten in the Premier League and there are plenty of encouraging signs with testing games coming up against Leicester, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

“Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads from the front, Alexandre Lacazette can make an impact, Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe are always a threat and Aaron Ramsdale will not be fazed by a rare blip for the second Palace goal.

“But there were still lessons to be learned from the inexperienced members like Albert Sambi Lokonga, who was dispossessed for the second goal, not that experienced team-mates such as Thomas Partey were anything to go by.

“The Gunners were often overrun in midfield by Patrick Vieira’s men and struggled to achieve and maintain a balance between attack and defence

“Arteta admitted after the game that such instances can occur with such a young team, but he will hope his team are fast learners after yet another reminder of the gap between them and the top sides against the south London outfit.”