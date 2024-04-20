Report identifies the four Arsenal players most likely to be offloaded this summer

Our Gunners have had a disappointing week, suffering two costly defeats: a 2-0 loss to Villa and a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich. Arsenal’s 3-2 aggregate Champions League quarterfinals loss to Bayern ended their hopes of winning the premier European trophy at Wembley Stadium in May.

As for their Premier League hopes, the setback against Villa last weekend complicates our Gunners’ route to PL gold; they must win all six of their remaining league games while hoping City drops points.

That being said, Mikel Arteta clearly has a tough task ahead of him; in addition to leading his team to a league victory, he is already planning a squad rebuild. He has no choice but to enhance his team’s standards in order to do better next season.

A number of deals, including those for a left back, a midfielder, and a striker, are already in the works, but some present Gooners must depart before they can be finalised.

So, who makes way? The Daily Mail reports that they expect to sell Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey, and Aaron Ramsdale. Apparently, the four are considered peripherals, and so the club intends to offload them for the summer rebuild.

As good as Arsenal has been this season, a number of top-tier transfers in the summer may undoubtedly propel them to the next level and provide the extra edge they have lacked this season.

Daniel O

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…