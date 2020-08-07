Report – Important Arsenal star is open to a new challenge

Hector Bellerin is ready for a new challenge as Arsenal look to sell some of their star men to raise funds in this transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

The Spaniard has been one of the most important players at the club for a long time now and he has proven his importance to Mikel Arteta with some fine displays from the right flank.

He has, however, struggled with injuries in recent seasons and as the Gunners look to rebuild their team under Arteta he might be sacrificed.

The report claims that Bellerin is one player that Arsenal might be tempted to sell this summer in their bid to save some cash and to also make more money available for Arteta.

Selling him will not just bring them revenue from his transfer fee, but it will also free up space on their wage bill that might accommodate another player that Arteta wants.

Arteta has banked on the players at his disposal at the moment to help Arsenal achieve their goals this season.

The Spaniard will hope to get the players that will help him take this Arsenal side to the next level in this transfer window, and if that means selling Bellerin, then so be it. After all, they already signed Cedric Soares.