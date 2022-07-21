Report – Inconsistent Arsenal man enters Brighton’s radar

Brighton has become interested in a move for Nuno Tavares as they look set to sell Marc Cucurella to Manchester City.
Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica last summer as a backup to Kieran Tierney.
He struggled to replace the outstanding Scotsmen when he is injured, and that frustrated Mikel Arteta.
The Spanish manager has now sanctioned the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and his arrival will push Tavares further down the pecking order.
The Portugal under21 star was the subject of interest from Atalanta and Olympique Marseille earlier in the transfer window, but he refused to agree to join either club.
Mirror Football says Brighton now wants him to join them on loan as a temporary fix to them losing Cucurella.
This interest is likely to excite him more, considering that he would remain in the Premier League.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares could happily move to Brighton, especially if they can guarantee him more playing time.
This is because he knows he will hardly play at Arsenal now after the arrival of Zinchenko.
At Brighton, he can compete for a place and prove his worth, which will earn him more respect when he is back at Arsenal or a move away from the club on his return.
I hope there’s a loan fee involved. Too long we’ve been taken for fools in the transfer market.
Why can’t he stay with us and”compete for a place and prove his worth? Not to mention, earn more respect…
Where is the IJS?.
@crazygoner
You took it…
LOL!!!
Might need to be coached NY?
Goods points.
1. How about assistant coaches do their job and improve Tavares defensively.
2. How about he’s allowed to compete and sit or play based on performances
3. Zinchenko backup LB? Doubt that, why move to a far lesser team and still backup LB? Think he will feature more in midfield
Assistant coaches are not magicians, the guy is terrible and will probably never be good enough. Any improvements will probably take few years of experience.
If the guy is that terrible then why is the coach who signed him is been praised for excellent coaching. The guy should stay and let Arteta works his magic on him.
NY,would you stay and fight for your place if you knew that you didn’t have your manager trust/confidence? especially after the signing of Zinchenko??
I think a loan will do him a lot of good. He will play a lot of games for Brighton and also boost his confidence.
His confidence was obviously broke ,before that silly fa cup game he was keeping Tierney out of the squad ,unfortunately for him the manager as a free rein on monies spent so he looks like hes about to get cast aside instead of actually being coached to improve ,maybe Marseille could take him on for a season as they seem to make our players better .
Complete waste of transfer money after only one season .
He was never good even fefore the fa cup game. He has pace and strength and that’s it. In every other footballing aspect he is terrible. He had some ok games when he had enough space to use his athleticism, but that does not mean he is a good player.
I wholeheartedly agree with Dan but going by past decisions,I don’t think MA would agree to a PL move(loan/sale) for Tavares .
Brighton have a good manager in Potter and a loan there could be beneficial to Tavares.
Agree Sue.The fact that Brighton usually use a back three set up, would give Tavares an opportunity at LWB where he is far more effective than at LB.I saw some criticism of Tavares after the Orlando match, but having watched the highlights, I feel he has been judged harshly as the absentee Mari was the cause of our defensive difficulties.The quicker he is sold the better but that is easier said than done.
I agree with you SueP but can you see MA loaning or even selling Tavares to Brighton??