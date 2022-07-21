Report – Inconsistent Arsenal man enters Brighton’s radar

Brighton has become interested in a move for Nuno Tavares as they look set to sell Marc Cucurella to Manchester City.

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica last summer as a backup to Kieran Tierney.

He struggled to replace the outstanding Scotsmen when he is injured, and that frustrated Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager has now sanctioned the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and his arrival will push Tavares further down the pecking order.

The Portugal under21 star was the subject of interest from Atalanta and Olympique Marseille earlier in the transfer window, but he refused to agree to join either club.

Mirror Football says Brighton now wants him to join them on loan as a temporary fix to them losing Cucurella.

This interest is likely to excite him more, considering that he would remain in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares could happily move to Brighton, especially if they can guarantee him more playing time.

This is because he knows he will hardly play at Arsenal now after the arrival of Zinchenko.

At Brighton, he can compete for a place and prove his worth, which will earn him more respect when he is back at Arsenal or a move away from the club on his return.

