Report insists Arsenal target’s agent wants him to join a top club

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Lorenzo Insigne, but are they big enough for him?

The Euro 2020 winner has rejected a new contract offer from Napoli and could leave the Italian club he has spent all his career with.

The diminutive left-sided attacker has maintained his high standards and has several clubs looking to sign him.

Arsenal is in the running as they look to add experienced players to their squad at the Emirates.

However, Four Four Two maintains his agent wants him to join a top club.

Whether Arsenal is one remains to be seen and it could come down to how much they can offer him in monetary terms.

The Gunners aren’t in any European competition this season and that could be one sign they are not a top European club, at least for now.

Mikel Arteta has tried to add experienced players to his current Arsenal squad, but he has found more joy from his younger recruits.

The Gunners signed Willian from Chelsea last season and he was heavily disappointing.

Insigne is already 30 and is looking for arguably his last big contract as a player. Would he be worth signing at Arsenal?

Changing country and competition at his age is risky. It might be better for Arsenal to look to sign younger players instead.