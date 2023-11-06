Report insists Arsenal will not be replacing Thomas Partey in January

Arsenal will not let Thomas Partey go during the winter transfer window.

The addition of Declan Rice altered Arsenal’s midfield dynamics. Rice replaced Partey in the centre of Arteta’s midfield at the start of the season, with the £105 million summer transfer filling the No. 6 spot as Partey relinquished it to play right back. The Arsenal boss was criticised for using the Ghana international at right back.

And just as it appeared (before the 3-1 win against Manchester United) that he might re-deploy him at midfield alongside Rice, he picked up an injury. The 30-year-old hasn’t played much football since injuring himself before the United game. While attempting to regain match fitness after recovering from injury, he was once again injured.

Arteta recently stated of Partey’s injury:

As many have suggested, Arsenal might be better off selling Partey in the winter. Arteta appears to have moved on from him, with Arsenal’s strongest midfield being a Jorginho-Rice-Odegaard combination. However, selling Partey and going for midfielders such as Douglas Luiz or Martin Zubimendi could have made sense. However, according to Steve Kay at Football Insider, Partey is unlikely to leave Arsenal this winter since Arteta has no intention of moving him on.

“Despite recent rumours saying that Thomas Partey could leave in the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta has no intention of selling him,” Kay revealed.

“It has also been rumoured Partey is unhappy with his lack of game time. This, I’m told, is also untrue. There are no plans to sit down and talk about a new deal, however, so the summer may be a different story in regards to him leaving.”

As Arteta says, when Partey is fit and well he does a great job for us, and although he may only play half our games, he could still have a big say in our title chances.

I’m glad he won’t be sold. Are you?

