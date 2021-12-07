Report insists Arsenal youngster is heading for the Emirates exit door

Mikel Arteta subbed Eddie Nketiah on in Arsenal’s match against Everton last night before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club’s captain has been in poor form lately, but that decision might signify that Nketiah is gaining some relevance in the eyes of the Spaniard.

However, it might be too little too late, as a new report insists that he is heading for the exit door.

Fichajes.net claim the former England Under21 star is tired of not being the main attacker at Arsenal and has decided to leave the club.

It claims he doesn’t lack takers and several clubs will line up to sign the 22-year-old from January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been one of the finest graduates from our academy, but he clearly missed his chance to be the main striker on the team.

When Arteta first became boss, he gave the former Leeds United loanee more than enough chances to impress, but Nketiah didn’t take them.

He remains young enough to get better and it would hurt to see him shine at another club.

But the best decision remains to allow him to leave so we can sign a top striker that can guarantee goals.

If we sign Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, within a year, fans will forget we had a prospect called Nketiah if the Fiorentina man starts strongly immediately.