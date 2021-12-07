Report insists Arsenal youngster is heading for the Emirates exit door

Mikel Arteta subbed Eddie Nketiah on in Arsenal’s match against Everton last night before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The club’s captain has been in poor form lately, but that decision might signify that Nketiah is gaining some relevance in the eyes of the Spaniard.
However, it might be too little too late, as a new report insists that he is heading for the exit door.
Fichajes.net claim the former England Under21 star is tired of not being the main attacker at Arsenal and has decided to leave the club.
It claims he doesn’t lack takers and several clubs will line up to sign the 22-year-old from January.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah has been one of the finest graduates from our academy, but he clearly missed his chance to be the main striker on the team.
When Arteta first became boss, he gave the former Leeds United loanee more than enough chances to impress, but Nketiah didn’t take them.
He remains young enough to get better and it would hurt to see him shine at another club.
But the best decision remains to allow him to leave so we can sign a top striker that can guarantee goals.
If we sign Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, within a year, fans will forget we had a prospect called Nketiah if the Fiorentina man starts strongly immediately.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would have liked to have seen Eddie start last night and want him to against Southampton
Yes, he missed a good chance but in an attacking sense he contributed more in the time he was on than what went on before that last night
I would want him to stay with the Club and believe that he will
I’m not sure why we are giving minutes to players that are leaving TBH
not sure I agree with this point
100% agree with your point
Make your mind up 😂
just wanted to see what it must feel like to be a waffling Arteta supporter
well, how did it feel? In other news we have Balogun who wants to be here. Lets play him.
Heading for the exit, like Elnenny and they get inexplicable game time in important games by a manager who hasn’t got a scooby what he is doing.
Elneny is a solid pro he gives what he has, always.
Rather see Balogun given the chances, rather than Nketiah who is clearly halfway out of the club. Not sure what else people expect to see from Nketiah.
A poacher in front of goal who doesn’t create his own shot, or a threat to create opportunities for other attackers. Bench material at best until he leaves, but rather display Balogun in hopes he gets a half season loan to get starts the rest of the season.
Didn’t we have a similar Auba problem when he was not played over not making it to work on time? I apologize if I am wrong.