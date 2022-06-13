Report – Italian club reject Arsenal’s £51million bid for their player

Arsenal has fallen in love with strikers from Serie A and it will come as no surprise if their next frontman comes from the Italian top flight.

In the last year, they have targeted the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Gianluca Scamacca and Victor Osimhen.

They followed the latter from when he played at Lille in France and have continued to trail him as he does well in Italy.

The Nigerian scored 14 goals in 27 Serie A matches last season, and at 23, he will certainly get better.

Arsenal has seen enough potential in him, and they are now looking to add him to their squad.

Il Mattino claims they have just tabled a bid worth around £51million to Napoli for his signature.

However, that offer was rejected out of hand with the Italians waiting for around £85m.

They signed him for £69m and they will certainly want to make a profit before selling him to another club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we want to sign a top striker like Osimhen, we must spend a lot of money.

Strikers who are young and reliable are scarce, so the clubs who own these individuals will only sell them for top prices.