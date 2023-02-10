Report – Italian giants eye in-form Arsenal loanee

AC Milan is reportedly interested in a move for Folarin Balogun as he shines on loan at Reims in France.

The youngster is the leading scorer in the French top flight at the moment and remains one player many clubs want to add to their squad.

Arsenal has not decided on the future of the New York-born striker, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus doing well back home.

Considering how productive he has been this term, Balogun can no longer become a bench warmer at the Emirates, so the Gunners might sell.

A report via the Daily Mail reveals AC Milan has reignited their interest in the youngster as they struggle to defend their Serie A title.

Milan wanted the frontman on a free transfer when it seemed he would leave Arsenal as a free agent in the summer.

However, they failed that time and could now return if Arsenal is willing to cash in on him, knowing his value is high because of his good season in France.

Balogun is now being named one of the top young attackers in the Europe this season, which is great news for us, but should he stay?

The truth is the youngster can no longer be a bench warmer after this impressive season. We must make room for him in our starting XI or allow him to leave.

