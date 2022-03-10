Report – Italian giants eyeing a move for Lacazette

Juventus has an eye on Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette, as the Frenchman continues to impress.

Despite having a contract that runs out by the end of this season, Lacazette has been one of Arsenal’s finest performers in this new year.

The Frenchman is now the club’s captain after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in the last transfer window.

Calciomercato.it claims Arsenal is unlikely to get him on a new deal, and he will almost certainly be playing for another club next season.

Juve wants him in their squad, but he is older than the profile of the players they have been trying to sign recently.

However, the report maintains that the Old Lady could make an exception for him and take him to Turin on a free transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has shown improved form in recent weeks, and he will help us get back inside the Champions League places.

His form should naturally earn him a new contract, but Arsenal has learnt from handing Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang new deals, and he will probably leave the club on a free transfer instead.

If Juve signs him, he could win some important trophies before he finally hangs up his boots.