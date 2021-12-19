Report – Italian giants want to give Aubameyang a fresh start

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks like he may be at the end of his time as an Arsenal player.
The club has banished the striker from the first team and he will probably be keen to leave and avoid being put in a similar situation as Mesut Ozil was last season.
The Gabon striker has been very poor in front of the goal for a while now, but his latest problem at the club is related to his lack of discipline.
While Arsenal is moving on well without him in the team, another European club wants to sign the striker.
Tuttosport says Juventus is interested in a move for him as they search for goals.
The Old Lady are having a tough season with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean failing to score enough goals for them.
They consider Aubameyang a striker that can add more goals to their team ahead of the second half of this season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mikel Arteta is a very decisive manager, and it is very unlikely that Auba would become a starter at Arsenal again.
In that case, the best option for the Gunners would be to offload him as soon as possible.
His wages might be a problem to potential suitors, but Arsenal should willingly help with subsidising it just to get him out of the club.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would have thought Saudi FC desperate to avoid relegation would have been a more likely destination for Auba even on loan as Saudi FC can afford his salary.
Not that I think Auba is gong any where.
But if he does go some place a loan spell at Saudi FC may be the best compromise.
I don’t think for one second Arteta believes any one player is indispensable, should be the star of the team or can have a team built around them as some nonsense reports about Saka ESR and Martinelli are claiming. That mentality is pure anathema to Mikel. He himself was a plodder in a star studded Arsenal team but became captain above these other mega superstars and I believe Arteta has a strong dislike of these over paid prima donnas and gives them short shrift. His policy is to freeze them out untill they come to heel. Guendouzie and to a lesser extent Saliba have been sent away to cool their heels. Martinelli ran around at 170km p/h and has been instructed to be more considered in his play. Pepe is similarly paused untill he stops dribbling around in circles and learns to get his head up and be more of a team player. I believe like Martinelli that Pepe will reemerge as a better player soon as will Aubameyang return a better player after his time out for reflection. Arteta has a chip on his shoulder about not being an International for Spain and is hell bent on proving his detractors wrong as a manager. He has unfinished business having never won a major trophy as a player. Which is great for us as he is pouring this win at all costs mentality into our team 🙂 There is a method to Artetas new process ” buy in or butt out”.
I for one have bought in to the new “process”
You seem to know a lot about a man you’ve never met. You know that were you in therapy, they’d tell you this is what’s known as ‘projection’. So, these negatives, you attribute to Areta, are actually your own. Funny that…
@Jimmy B.You seem to know a lot about a man you’ve never met. You know that were you in therapy, they’d tell you this is what’s known as ‘projection’. So, these negatives, you attribute, are actually your own. Funny that.
Fairfan, so please explain to me why MA gave him a three year contract, worth a reported £300,000 a week plus that comes to an end when he is 35 years and ten months old?
Wouldn’t you agree that it was MA himself who made Aubameyang an overpaid prima donna?
A prima Donna he cannot control?
I much agree with MARTINS WISHES BUT QUESTION WHETHER A BRIGHT CLUB SUCH AS JUVENTUS WOULD BE REMOTELY INTERESTED IN A BUSTED FLUSH, WHO IS FIRMLY WELL OVER THE HILL AND SHOWING NEITHER ABILITY NOR MOTIVATION.
WHY ON EARTH WOULD ANY CLUB WANT SUCH A PLAYER!!??
WE DONT EITHER, WHICH IS WHY I AGREE THAT WE WILL BE DOING ALL WE CAN TO GET RID OF HIM .
But it will not be as easy as this “report” wishes to make it. Sadly for us!
the question will be if auba is willing to take a salary cut. It’s Ozil saga all over again honestly, though Auba is still actually interested in football so there is a chance he will move in the summer.