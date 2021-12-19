Report – Italian giants want to give Aubameyang a fresh start

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks like he may be at the end of his time as an Arsenal player.

The club has banished the striker from the first team and he will probably be keen to leave and avoid being put in a similar situation as Mesut Ozil was last season.

The Gabon striker has been very poor in front of the goal for a while now, but his latest problem at the club is related to his lack of discipline.

While Arsenal is moving on well without him in the team, another European club wants to sign the striker.

Tuttosport says Juventus is interested in a move for him as they search for goals.

The Old Lady are having a tough season with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean failing to score enough goals for them.

They consider Aubameyang a striker that can add more goals to their team ahead of the second half of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta is a very decisive manager, and it is very unlikely that Auba would become a starter at Arsenal again.

In that case, the best option for the Gunners would be to offload him as soon as possible.

His wages might be a problem to potential suitors, but Arsenal should willingly help with subsidising it just to get him out of the club.