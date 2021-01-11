Report – Italian giants want to sign top Arsenal man

The Telegraph is reporting that Napoli wants to sign Kieran Tierney after they missed out on his signature last summer.

The defender joined the Gunners in the summer of 2019 after a trophy-laden spell at the Scottish club.

Tierney’s first season wasn’t the best of campaigns, and it seemed that he would leave the Gunners.

He has now returned to form and is one of the best players in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The report says that Napoli missed out on a chance to sign him in the summer transfer window, and they are now prepared to make another move for him at the end of this season.

He is their long-term target, but they have plans to make a move, for the next six months at least.

Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri has emerged as a short term solution for them and they will sign him this month for the rest of the campaign.

Tierney’s importance to the current Arsenal team means that Napoli will probably have to break the bank before they can land him.

The Gunners have made him a key part of their play, with the full-back bombing forward to create chances for his teammates.

Arsenal paid £25million to sign him, and they will certainly want to make a nice profit if they sell him.