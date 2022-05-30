Report – Jose Mourinho wants another Arsenal player

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal after the Spaniard’s loan spell at Real Betis.

Bellerin was surplus to requirements at the start of this season and he moved to Spain temporarily after spending time out of favour in the previous campaign.

Arsenal replaced him with the highly motivated Takehiro Tomiyasu in the last summer transfer window and the Japanese star has been in good form.

Cedric Soares is shaky, but he has done well in most games as a backup to Tomiyasu.

Arsenal will likely have to find a new home for Bellerin again in the summer and Calciomercato.it claims Roma could accommodate him.

The report says the Spanish defender is considered a good backup to Rick Karsdorp.

The Italians will now look to see if they can secure his signature with a good offer to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin has been on our books for more than a decade and now is the best time to get rid of him.

The defender has reached the limit of his performance for Arsenal and it cannot get better than it is now. If he changes clubs, he might become an important player there.

