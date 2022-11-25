Report – Juventus eyes a move for Arsenal full-back

Juventus has been linked with a shock move for Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese star joined the Gunners last season and instantly became their first-choice right-back and a crowd favourite.

His exemplary performance for Arsenal nearly earned them a return to the Champions at the end of his first campaign in London.

Mikel Arteta has preferred to use Ben White as his right-back this term, but the importance of Tomi cannot be understated because he is often preferred to Kieran Tierney at left-back.

A report on Calciomercatoweb reveals he is one of the players Juventus is targeting to become their next right-back.

The Italians have several names on their list and are ready to move to take the Arsenal man back to Serie A, where he played for Bologna before now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is one of the finest players in our squad now and the Japanese star is one of the reasons we have remained in the title race.

We are building a team capable of winning more trophies and must be sure to keep our key men in the squad.

If we sell him, the other players might see it as a sign they can also leave for other clubs.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…