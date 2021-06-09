Report – Juventus open to a swap deal with Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey could be set for a shock return to Arsenal this summer as he continues to struggle at Juventus.

The Welshman was a fan favourite at the Emirates after helping them to win three FA Cups and two Community Shields.

His contract ran down in 2019 and he moved to Juventus on a free transfer as one of Europe’s best midfielders.

He has failed to replicate the form he showed when he was with the Gunners and the Italians are looking to offload him.

Arsenal is looking for a new creative midfielder and they could be offered the chance to have him back.

Spanish paper, Sport reports that Ramsey could be set for a return to Arsenal with Hector Bellerin going the other way.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal for the last 10 years and he may have reached the end of the road with the Gunners.

He has been linked with a move to Barcelona and PSG recently and Juve is now being made a suitor.

The Old Ladies used Juan Cuadrado as their right-back for much of last season and Danilo deputised for him.

It was an underwhelming campaign for them and they will feel that a more natural player in that position will improve their fortunes next season.