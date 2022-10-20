Report – Juventus refuses to give up on signing Arsenal man

Juventus was keen to add Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes to their squad in the last transfer window.

The defender has been ever-present since he moved to the Emirates and European clubs are paying attention to his development.

The Gunners know this and they are not willing to entertain offers for the former Lille man who has transformed their defence.

He and William Saliba have formed a solid defensive partnership which has helped the club to reach the summit of the Premier League.

Juve has kept tabs on him and a report via Sport Witness reveals the Old Lady is still interested in a move for him.

They need a new centre-back and they have added the Brazilian to their shopping list.

This suggests they could be prepared to make a new approach for his signature when they get another chance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one player we cannot sell now unless we deliberately want to weaken our team and destroy the hard work we have done in recent seasons.

The defender is a top performer and one of our on-field warriors who works hard to help the team and his teammates.

No amount of money should make us sell him because we will struggle to replace him.

