Report – Juventus targeting out of favour Arsenal man

Nuno Tavares will struggle to play at Arsenal when he returns to the Emirates at the end of this season.
The left-back couldn’t get enough playing chances at the Emirates and moved to Olympique Marseille on loan for the rest of this campaign.
The move has looked like a smooth one since this term as he shines in the Ligue 1 side.
Arsenal has Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney as their first and second choice now.
Mikel Arteta has even used Takehiro Tomiyasu in the position in some games this term.
This means the Gunners might struggle to give him chance on his return and Juventus wants to sign him.
A report on Sport.fr reveals the Italians need a new left-back and the Arsenal man is one of the players they are considering to fill that role.
They could move for him in January, which will require Arsenal to cut short his loan move to OM.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares is enjoying life in France and he will want to continue playing regularly.
We cannot guarantee him that and cashing in on him in January or at the end of this season might be the smartest thing to do.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Keep tavares , sell Tierney, or keep both and use zinchenko in midfield ,but I’d defo keep Nuno tavares, another star in the making just needs to play and I’m sure he would be great ,just look at Salina after his loan return.
Well said man
You cannot really compare everyone who goes out on loan with Saliba. He is a generational talent. He would perform good wherever he goes, he was already one of best players when we bought him from st Etienne. We have sent hundreds of players out on loan but not everyone came back as Saliba. We should sell anyone of our backup players if we are getting the right price and invest to strengthen our 1st team. This is one aspect which Arsenal has been lacking for quite some time.
I would like also to see Edu sign Danilo from Palmeiras and Youri Tielemans from Leicester City to boost our squad.
I think if he improves his defending he can be productive at Arsenal. We can’t continue to be a checkbook club and need to really get results from our youth
We should swap him for Lacottelli or Vlohovic with a few quids going the other way,
This could be a deal made in heaven as neither of the two that we had showed an intrest has live up to expectations in Turn.
Not sure about this vocal kid attitude, he’s a bit like Guendouzi if you ask me, got raw talent but too rough around the edge.