Report – Juventus targeting out of favour Arsenal man

Nuno Tavares will struggle to play at Arsenal when he returns to the Emirates at the end of this season.

The left-back couldn’t get enough playing chances at the Emirates and moved to Olympique Marseille on loan for the rest of this campaign.

The move has looked like a smooth one since this term as he shines in the Ligue 1 side.

Arsenal has Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney as their first and second choice now.

Mikel Arteta has even used Takehiro Tomiyasu in the position in some games this term.

This means the Gunners might struggle to give him chance on his return and Juventus wants to sign him.

A report on Sport.fr reveals the Italians need a new left-back and the Arsenal man is one of the players they are considering to fill that role.

They could move for him in January, which will require Arsenal to cut short his loan move to OM.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is enjoying life in France and he will want to continue playing regularly.

We cannot guarantee him that and cashing in on him in January or at the end of this season might be the smartest thing to do.