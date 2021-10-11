Report – Juventus targeting unsettled Arsenal star

Juventus has become the latest club to show an interest in Bernd Leno after he lost his place as Arsenal’s number one.

Aaron Ramsdale has usurped the German at the Emirates and he could get an escape route from Arsenal via Italy.

Fichajes says Juventus isn’t happy with the performance of their number one and former Arsenal man, Wojciech Szczesny and are looking for another shot-stopper.

The Old Lady has plans to bring in several goalies whom they think will be an upgrade to the Pole and one of them is Leno.

Leno risks losing his place in the German national team squad and might have to leave Arsenal to keep it.

The report says Juventus is targeting him because he could be the cheaper of all their targets.

They believe now that he has lost the trust of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, the Gunners will allow him to leave them cheaply.

Ramsdale has been brilliant for Arsenal, but it would be smart for them to keep Leno.

This is because an injury to the Englishman will leave them short of options and they will struggle to sign a top goalkeeper who will agree to become a reserve at the Emirates.