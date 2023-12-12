Report – Juventus wants €40m for Arsenal target

Juventus has set a high asking price for Kenan Yildiz, a target of Arsenal, as the Gunners track the Turkish teenager.

Yildiz has demonstrated impressive form as he progressed through the ranks at Juve, earning a first-team promotion this term. The Old Lady holds high hopes for him, anticipating he will shine when he becomes a regular in their senior side.

While not a guaranteed starter in Turin, Arsenal admires Yildiz and considers the teenager a player who could thrive in their team. As one of the leading clubs globally for nurturing young talent, the Gunners view him as a promising youngster who could contribute significantly.

Despite their interest, Mikel Arteta’s team may face challenges in securing his signature as Juventus has set a considerable price tag. According to a report on Sport Witness, the Old Lady is seeking 40 million euros before any team can acquire him.

This fee appears steep for a player who hasn’t established himself as a regular starter yet, raising the possibility that it might be a strategic move by Juventus to deter potential suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

No club will pay 40m euros for Yildiz and it seems Juve wants to keep him at all costs instead of allowing him to leave for a small fee.

We should not be forced to pay too much for a player who can still become a flop.

