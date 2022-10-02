Report – Juventus will sell Arsenal target for the right price

Arsenal lost to Juventus in the battle for the signature of Manuel Locatelli last year.

After his heroics at Euro 2020, the Gunners wanted to add him to their squad, but he turned them down to move to Juve.

The midfielder was the creative head of the Sassuolo team before he made the move, but he has not been effective in Turin.

The Old Lady’s pragmatic style doesn’t seem to suit him, and he might need to change homes.

Arsenal has since built their midfield around Martin Odegaard, and they even signed Fabio Vieira in the last transfer window.

However, reports claim they still retain an interest in Locatelli, who is only at Juve on loan from Sassuolo.

Calciomercato is discussing the interest and Juventus’ response, and they claim he is not a key player for Max Allegri.

If Arsenal can offer a fee that covers what they will pay to redeem him from Sassuolo, he could be allowed to move to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Locatelli was in stunning form at the Euros, and it is sad to see him struggle at Juve.

He would certainly enjoy his game better at Arsenal, but we have bolstered our midfield already, and he might not be a regular if he joins us now.